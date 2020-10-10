Master Gardener: Re-seed fescue in the fall for a fuller turf

It seems like my fescue does great during the winter and spring but then struggles during the summer? What am I doing wrong? MW

Actually, you are probably doing most things right, but let’s talk about that.

As far as turf is concerned, Tulsa lives in the in-between. Above us is great for fescue, and below us is great for Bermuda. But right here, things can get complicated.

Fescue is our go-to grass for shady areas, but in reality, all turf grass needs sun. It likes cooler weather, so it does well in the fall as it cools down and the leaves begin to fall. Then, it does pretty well in the winter and spring, but then the leaves come back and start to block out the sun and it also gets hot. This double punch means we typically need to re-seed fescue each year. Fall is the best time to do that, and that time is now.

We say fall is the best time because the temperatures are cooler, and when we re-seed in the fall, this gives the grass the fall, winter and spring to grow a healthy root system to help it survive our Oklahoma summers.