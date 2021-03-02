Master Gardener: Raised-bed gardening has many benefits

Raised beds are a great option for urban gardeners. Let’s break down why.

When we are working with the standard in-ground garden, we are limited in that we are forced to use the soil we have. Yes, we can fertilize and add amendments to increase nutrient levels and organic content, but with raised beds, we have the option of starting with a higher-quality soil. This is a particularly good idea if your existing soil leans toward the clay side.

Raised beds can be built in just about any shape you can imagine. We do suggest you don’t go over about 4 feet in width. This is because an average adult can usually reach about 2 feet into the garden. That will give you access to your entire garden space without having to walk in it, which contributes to soil compaction. If you have any physical issues, you can make your beds narrower so they will be easier to reach across.

As a rule, raised beds only need to be about 6 inches deep because most vegetable crops have fairly shallow root systems. Some of my favorite raised beds are really raised, meaning the 6-inch garden bed is elevated above ground so that you can garden either sitting or standing. If you have ever spent hours down on your knees pulling weeds, you immediately know how appealing this sounds. I haven’t gotten there yet, but I hope to someday.