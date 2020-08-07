The leaves on my tomato plants are getting pale and are covered in tiny white spots. What’s wrong? AP
The damage you are seeing is likely caused by spider mites. Spider mites thrive in hot, dry summer weather, and we are in the thick of that right now.
As the name implies, spider mites are not insects but are arachnids, meaning they have two primary body parts and eight legs.
Spider mites overwinter in plant debris. After hatching, the mites migrate to the underside of leaves and begin feeding.
These little spiders are difficult to see for a couple of reasons: They are only about 1/50th of an inch in length, and they live on the underside of the leaves.
They feed through what we call piercing-sucking mouth parts, which causes the sand-blasted look or stippling of the leaves. If enough of them are feeding, the leaves can take on a kind of bronzed or yellowed coloration. You might also see some webbing. The look of the leaves is often mistaken for lack of water, but a quick glance under the leaves will determine the presence of spider mites. If the infestation is severe enough, plants can die due to this damage.
One way to be sure you have spider mites is to hold a white sheet of paper or a paper plate under the leaves while giving the leaves a good shake. If mites are under the leaves, they will drop on the paper or plate and you will see small dark dots … possibly even moving around. And I know some of you just got creeped out.
You asked about tomatoes, and spider mites love tomatoes, but they are not picky. They can attack a variety of plants, including azaleas, spruce, roses, lantana, marigolds, impatiens, cucumbers, beans, peas, lettuce and a variety of berries.
Vigilance on your part is a good way to minimize spider mite damage. When it is hot like this, check on your plants every few days and keep them watered. Spider mites thrive on stressed plants.
If you diagnose a problem with spider mites, as a first strategy you can spray your plants with a strong stream of water. To be successful, be sure to spray under the leaves where they live. Also, wash away any webbing that is present.
Fortunately, we also have a couple of good organic pesticides that can help: insecticidal soap and neem oil. Both of these can be effective on spider mites if, and let me say this again, you spray under the leaves. Just spraying the tops will eliminate a few, but you will need to spray under the leaves to put any kind of a dent in their population. When spraying, be sure to do this early in the morning to avoid collateral damage to pollinators.
With any luck, your plant will bounce back and continue to produce through the end of the season.
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.
