Master Gardener: Prolific predators, ladybugs are great for your garden

While many garden centers sell lady beetles during the growing season as a natural method of pest control, there are pros and cons to this strategy. Yes, releasing lady beetles is a natural way to try to control aphids. But unfortunately, there’s no guarantee they will stay in your yard after being released because lady beetles are highly dispersive. Some will likely remain but expect the majority of your guests to fly off to points unknown.

A better strategy would be to populate your garden with flowers that will naturally attract lady beetles. Since their primary motivator is to find a food source for themselves and their young, if you have aphids, they will likely find your garden. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t purchase lady beetles for pest control, but it does mean you should lower your expectation of these purchased lady beetles doing exactly what you want them to do.

Since lady beetles will also feed on other food such as nectar and pollen, having a good source of these will make your garden more desirable for lady beetles. Flowers that would be appropriate would be shallow flowers with nectar that is readily accessible by their mouthparts such as alyssum, coriander, or dill.