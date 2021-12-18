Master Gardener: Preventing winter tree damage, Southwest Tree Injury

I planted what I hoped would become a big, beautiful maple tree someday, but a year after planting, the bark on the trunk has a huge split in it. Is it a goner? — J.J.

Young, thin-barked trees (like maples) are susceptible to a condition we call Southwest Tree Injury. While there is no fix for your damaged tree, here is some information that will help you prevent this from occurring on trees you plant in the future.

As we have said many times, the fall is the best time to plant new trees and shrubs because it gives them all winter to develop a healthy root system before having to face our Oklahoma summers. However, when planting young, thin-barked trees like maples, you will need to take some extra precautions. Here’s why.

During the winter, the afternoon sun shines on the southwest-facing side of the tree. This causes the bark on that side of the tree to warm up and expand. Then, in the cold of the night, the bark contracts. As this process repeats each day, the bark can be damaged, causing it to split. The vast majority of these trees do not recover from this damage. As a result, the trunks of these damaged trees will remain split for the remainder of their often-shortened life.