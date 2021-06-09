Master Gardener: Preventing, treating powdery mildew

Unfortunately, once your plant gets powdery mildew there is no cure for the infected leaves. The best you can do is to try to prevent it from spreading. Usually, we recommend removing the leaves where powdery mildew is present. However, I was recently asked by a neighbor about her small tree whose leaves were covered with powdery mildew. If she were to remove all the infected leaves, there wouldn’t be any leaves left. Either way, you’ll want to begin using a fungicide on your infected plant, spraying with the frequency indicated in the fungicide’s instructions. Rather than repeat applications of the same fungicide, rotate back and forth between a couple different fungicides. This will help prevent the fungus from developing a resistance to a particular fungicide. If you do this, you will eventually eliminate the powdery mildew symptoms on your plant. Summer will also help since the heat minimizes spore production.