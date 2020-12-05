Master Gardener: Prevent Southwest Tree Injury by taking action now

If you planted a soft-barked tree like a maple, cherry, weeping willow and various fruit trees, you need to take some action to help prevent Southwest Tree Injury. First of all, what is Southwest Tree Injury? Southwest Tree Injury occurs when a young soft-barked tree, with exposure to the sun from the southwest, experiences winter weather and sustains damage.

During the day, the sun warms up the bark, causing it to expand. Then at night, when it gets cold, or perhaps freezes, the bark cools down and contracts. As this process repeats again and again over the winter, the bark breaks down and really never recovers.

To see an example of this, just drive through any of the large big box store parking lots and look at the tree trunks. Invariably, their bark is split open on the southwest side of the tree. It’s kind of unsightly and the wound leaves the tree open for disease or insect damage throughout its life.

Luckily, there is an easy way to prevent this from happening. You just need to go to your favorite nursery and get some paper tree wrap, then loosely wrap the bark of the trunk of your newly planted tree. This will keep the direct sun off of the bark and help to minimize the problem. Take the wrap off in the spring, but plan on repeating this the first 2-3 years.