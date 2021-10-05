Master Gardener: Praying mantids an interesting garden guest

Many have probably heard the story about the female praying mantid eating the head off her unsuspecting mating partner. This can happen in the wild sometimes, but it is not the norm. Some say the praying mantids used in the study that birthed this common myth were underfed. Hard to know, but I think the takeaway here is that if you are an insect, your best plan is to keep your distance from praying mantids.

After mating in the fall, female mantids lay dozens to hundreds of eggs. These eggs are mixed in with a foamy solution that hardens to provide a protective shell in which the eggs overwinter. The adults die shortly thereafter. In the spring, the baby mantids hatch and look like small versions of the adult.

This is probably a good time to talk about growth stages in insects. For the most part we categorize insect maturation processes into two categories: complete metamorphosis and incomplete metamorphosis. Complete metamorphosis occurs in butterflies, for example, as there are four distinct stages: egg, larvae, pupae and adult. In each of these stages, the insect looks strikingly different than the previous stage.