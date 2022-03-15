Master Gardener: Pollinator gardens beautiful and purposeful

I’ve heard a lot of talk recently about “pollinator gardens.” What’s the difference between a pollinator garden and a regular garden? — D.T.

Pollinator gardens can be just as beautiful as any standard garden, but they have an additional purpose: Plants in pollinator gardens are selected not only for their beauty but also for how they attract and support pollinating insects. Here’s why that matters.

Humans currently produce about 1,400 plants for food and plant-based industrial products. Of those 1,400 plants, approximately 80% of those require pollination. In addition, more than 50% of our edible fats and oils come from pollinated plants, while just about all fruit and grain crops require pollination. Ultimately, we would be in a “world” of hurt without pollinating insects. So, many gardeners are shifting their perspective on gardens to include plants that support and encourage pollinator insect habitats. As Master Gardeners, we are all for that idea.

If you are going to begin shifting your perspective on your flower garden to lean more toward supporting pollinator insects, you should plan to include both nectar and larval food plants for butterflies. Nectar is the liquid flowers produce that serves as food and fuel for many of the pollinators. Nectar plants are the ones we are probably familiar with such as Columbine, Yarrow, Aster, Agastache, False Indigo, Ageratum, Coreopsis, Echinacea, Joe Pye Weed and a host of others.

While these flowers and others will serve to attract pollinator insects to your garden, you will need some additional plants known as “host plants” to keep them there. Pollinator insects search out host plants to deposit their eggs. The challenge for many a gardener is that we have been conditioned to try to keep insects from dining on our plants. But host plants are grown knowing full well that if you are successful in attracting pollinator insects to your landscape, they will likely get eaten down to the stalks.

Good host plants would include dill, fennel, parsley, chives and milkweed. Many pollinator gardeners set aside a special area of their garden for host plants since they tend not to be as colorful as the flowers we are more accustomed to. Personally, I like to mix it up.

Another thing to keep in mind as you transition your garden into a pollinator garden is to try to plant your flowers in larger groupings of the same flowers than you are perhaps used to doing. Larger grouping of plants not only help attract pollinators to your garden but provide a more densely packed buffet, so they don’t have to waste energy moving between plants scattered around your landscape. Once they have found a place where their needs are met, they are more likely to call your garden home.

Bloom time is another topic to consider when planning your pollinator garden. Since you are trying to provide a season-long resource for your pollinator insects, you’ll want to try to pick plants that bloom at various times. This keeps the pollinators from having to search out another location when your flowers have passed their blooming season.

Plants that provide shelter for your pollinators are another good addition. Honeysuckle is a good one since it not only provides shelter but is also a nectar source.

Another addition to consider for your pollinator garden is something called a butterfly puddler. Puddlers are like bird baths but shallower. These shallow puddlers contain not only water but rocks on which the butterflies can stand while getting a drink.

Pollinator feeders also make great additions to your pollinator garden. Pollinator feeders can be as simple as a tray-type bird feeder, but instead of filling your feeder with bird seed, pollinator feeders can be filled with over-ripe bananas or sliced oranges. Uneaten rinds of cantaloupes or watermelons also provide a good energy source in your pollinator garden.

One more thing you should consider adding to your pollinator garden is a rock feature. This is a fancy term for “rocks in your garden.” I’m not talking about a lot of small rocks but a few larger rocks. These larger rocks absorb heat and can provide a good place for butterflies to warm up since they can only fly when temperatures reach appropriate levels.

Native plants should be at the top of your list to add to your garden since local pollinator insects are most used to and adapted to plants that are native to our area. We have some good information on native plants on our website (tulsamastergardeners.org). Just click on Lawn and Garden Help and then Flowers.

For those wanting to learn more about pollinator gardens and other garden topics, our free five-week Lunch and Learn series begins Tuesday, March 15, at the Tulsa Central Library. Classes run from noon to about 12:50 so you can drop by during your lunch and learn about such topics as container gardening, vegetable gardening, pollinator plants and natural pest control, native plants and saving heirloom seeds. Just bring your lunch and enjoy. See you in the garden!

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.