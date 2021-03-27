Master Gardener: Play it safe and wait to plant until after April 15

In this week’s Ask a Master Gardener article we are going to discuss one question, and it’s one question we get thousands of times: “Is it too early to plant vegetable transplants?” It’s a question that usually starts to pop up in mid-February and continues throughout March.

It seems like, as gardeners, we all have a common malady: we want to get our plants in the ground and our gardens started as soon as possible. It makes sense. Gardening is something that, once it gets in your blood, you just can’t wait to do it again. There’s just something about planting a plant, taking care of it, defending it against attack from disease and pests, and then getting to enjoy the benefits of your efforts. If you are growing flowers, you get to enjoy the beauty of the flowers, butterflies, and bees. And, if it is a vegetable garden, you get to enjoy delicious, healthy, home-grown produce. Either way, it’s a win.