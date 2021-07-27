Master Gardener: Plant-zapping spider mites thrive in the summer

The leaves on some of my plants have small spots on them and are starting to turn brown. I also see some webbing. What is causing this? — D.H.

From your description, it sounds like your plant issue is caused by spider mites. Oftentimes we would suggest you do a visual inspection to confirm a specific pest, but spider mites are very small and can be hard to see with the naked eye. However, with the damage you are suggesting along with the webbing, spider mites rise to the top of the list.

To confirm, you can hold a white sheet of paper underneath the infested plant and jiggle the branch a bit to see if any tiny little dark specks appear. Granted, this may cross the line for the more timid gardeners.

Spider mites are in the arachnid family making them relatives of spiders, ticks, daddy long-legs and scorpions. The webbing you are seeing can occur in large infestations and serves to protect the mites and their eggs from predators.

Spider mites have a quick life cycle. After mating, female spider mites can produce a dozen eggs every day for two weeks and this new generation of spider mites can mature into adults in as little as a week. With this rapid rate of reproduction, it’s easy to see how small populations of spider mites can get large rather quickly.