Master Gardener: Plant sale fundraiser marks 30 years

One of the questions we are asked quite often, in a variety of ways, is what flower or vegetable we would recommend for a homeowner’s personal landscape.

In all likelihood, you would get a slightly different answer from each Tulsa Master Gardener. Plant preferences and garden styles can be quite personal. So, to encourage eco-friendly gardens containing environmentally appropriate plant choices, we are excited to announce the start of our annual plant sale and fundraiser, which begins Wednesday morning. This is the 30th year for this event, and we are very excited about the plant choices we have for you.

The past few years have been a bit challenging with our having to cancel the sale in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, having to deal with social distancing and keeping everyone safe while picking up their plants pushed us to find new and better ways to get the plants into your hand.

As a result, we now have drive-through pick-up. Just pull into the Tulsa County Fairgrounds, make your way to the Exchange Center and stay in your car. Master Gardeners will direct you to where you can pick up your plants. We’ll even put them in your trunk for you. It doesn’t get much easier than that.

We call it our online plant sale/fundraiser because all of your shopping can be done online. When visiting our online store, you’ll be able to choose from 256 varieties of plants, plus we will have bags of worm castings and potting soil available, as well.

In this year’s plant sale, you will find flats of annuals with 36 plants in each flat, as well as individual annuals, perennials, herbs, milkweeds, ornamental grasses, and fruits and vegetables. Plus, you will be able to view these plants in groups online that would be best for sun, shade or part sun. Since we all have different garden locations with different needs, being able to view plants that are recommended for a particular growing area really helps to make choosing your favorites pretty simple.

In addition to those standard collections of plants, we added a new category last year, and it’s back again this year: native plants. Native plants are great for your garden in that they are well adapted to our local growing conditions. Since our Oklahoma summers are hot and rain can be scarce, these native plants are well adapted to not only survive but thrive in our local conditions. As an added benefit, native plants are great for pollinators because the local pollinating insects are familiar with them. So, if you plant natives, get ready to see more butterflies in your landscape.

Speaking of pollinators, we also have a group of plants we’ve identified as not only pollinator friendly but that can serve as pollinator attractors to your garden. We have 52 varieties of plants for pollinators to choose from.

We also have a selection of milkweed plants that can not only attract monarch butterflies to your garden but will help support them on migrations to and from Mexico. For those that don’t know, milkweed is the plant Monarch butterflies seek out to deposit their eggs. So, with a few milkweed plants in your garden, you’ll have a chance to see young monarch caterpillars on their way to becoming a butterfly. Just know, these caterpillars will devour your milkweed but that’s why you planted it… right?

Next, we have a great selection of fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, and strawberries. And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention our selection of over 20 herbs.

So, why have we been doing this for 30 years? Proceeds from the plant sale help enable the variety of programs we offer the residents of Tulsa County. It is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We maintain a Diagnostic Center that is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Tulsa County Extension. Volunteers are available to answer your gardening questions in person, on the phone or via email. We also maintain an extensive library or OSU fact sheets on just about every horticultural topic.

We also teach classes in elementary schools on topics such as worms, seeds, soil and trees. Each year, we are typically in front of about 18,000 students, hopefully sparking an interest in the natural wonders of our world.

We also landscape all of the Habitat for Humanity homes in town, visit senior living centers to engage them with a little horticultural therapy and last year started a small farm where we grow vegetables to donate to local food pantries. An let’s not forget our beautiful flowerpots in the Brookside area.

The Tulsa Master Gardeners have a lot going on, and we hope you’ll not only support our efforts through this fundraiser but also get some beautiful plants for your landscape. Just visit tulsamastergardeners.org and click on the plant sale graphic. Thank you Tulsa, and we’ll see you in the garden!

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.