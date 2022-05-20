Master Gardener: Plant cheery sunflowers now to brighten your garden

I have always loved sunflowers but have never grown them. Anything I should know first? — A.R.

Sunflowers are a great addition to any garden. Birds will love them, and they can serve as a food source for both animals and people.

The flower head on sunflowers is actually a concentration of hundreds of tiny flowers we call florets. Sunflower seeds are individual fruits that form on the head of the sunflower, and the large yellow petals that surround the flower head are colorful protective leaves.

While it’s logical to assume the sunflower gets its name from the bright yellow leaves on the stereotypical sunflower, it more likely called a sunflower for the way the flower head tracks the sun during the day. This tracking allows the plant to absorb as much sunlight as possible through a process called heliotropism.

We’ve had a cool spring, but now would be a good time to plant sunflower seeds because they prefer soil temperatures of at least 60 degrees for germination. For best results, you’ll want a location with full sun.

Plant your sunflower seeds about 6 inches apart at a depth of 1 to 2 inches. Depending on which ones germinate, thin them to about one plant every 12 to 15 inches. If you are planting a lot of sunflowers in rows, allow 2 to 3 feet between rows. Sunflowers are not high-maintenance, but you will need to keep them irrigated.

There are a few insects that might find your sunflowers tasty, such as leaf-footed bugs, stink bugs or aphids. Because of this, sunflowers are often grown as a “trap crop” to lure unwanted insects away from the vegetables in your garden. Sunflowers will also serve as an attractor of beneficial insects.

Sunflowers can occasionally exhibit symptoms of powdery mildew or rust, but if your plants are healthy, they will likely do fine. If not, you can apply copper fungicide or neem oil. Be sure to test the neem oil on a small area first, because heat in combination with horticultural oils can damage plants.

If you are growing your sunflowers with the intention of eating the seeds, you can expect maturity in the early fall. You will begin to see signs of maturity when the back of the flower head begins to turn from green to more of a yellowish brown. The flower head will also begin to point toward the ground. When this happens, you will notice that the tiny flowers have dried and fallen out, leaving the mature seeds exposed.

To harvest these seeds, cut off the seed heads, leaving about a foot of attached stalk, then hang them in a well-ventilated, warm, dry place for several weeks. When appropriately dried, you can rub the seeds with your hands or brush flower seed heads together to release the seeds.

Most of us think of sunflowers as yellow, but there are a lot of varieties, ranging from yellow to orange to brownish-orange and most everything in between. Good luck!

