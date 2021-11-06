Master Gardener: Pine trees turning brown could be disease or normal needle drop

My pine tree has some needles that are turning brown. What could be wrong? — S.W.

This time of year, we tend to get a variety of calls about pines or other evergreens with browning needles. Typically, this is normal needle drop, but browning needles can sometimes indicate a bigger problem.

Even though pines are called evergreens, they lose a certain percentage of needles each fall. In spring, pines generate new needles at the tips of their branches. These new needles last for more than one year. As the tree grows each year, the newest needles are at the tips of the branches while the older needles end up further back on the branch. Consequently, as these aging needles get shaded and become less active, they eventually turn brown and drop off. These dropped needles can be a good source of mulch for your garden.

A pine tree may lose up to 1/3 of its needles this natural way each season. Needle drop of this type should occur throughout the interior of the tree, not just in particular areas. Brown needles on only one side of the tree for example, might be the result of freeze damage from earlier this year or some other environmental damage.