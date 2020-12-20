 Skip to main content
Master Gardener: Picking the right seeds for your garden

seeds

 Courtesy, Oklahoma State University Agricultural Communications Services

‘Tis the season for seed catalogs. Mine are starting to arrive and they are always great fun to look at. Photos are important, but seed catalogs give you a lot of information that can help you choose the right varieties for your garden as well as help to minimize potential disease issues.

First of all, if you are considering varieties of tomatoes, be sure to look at whether the plant is determinate or indeterminate. Determinate tomato plants tend to grow to about 3 or 4 feet tall and produce a crop all at once. This is good if you are raising tomatoes to make salsa or tomato sauce. But, if you are hoping to have tomatoes all season long, go for an indeterminate tomato plant as they will keep growing and producing.

Next check to see if the seeds are considered heirloom. Heirloom plants or seeds are tried and true varieties that have been essentially the same for many years. They are kind of the old varieties if you will. Hybrids have been cross bred with different varieties to create higher yields or perhaps better disease resistance in the plants. This crossbreeding doesn’t make them GMOs, they are just enhanced if you will.

Hybrids are great if you have had disease problems in the past since increased disease resistance is a benefit of many hybrids. When looking at the seed packets of hybrids you will notice codes like F, F2, F3, PM, or TMV for example.

The F codes indicate these plants have a resistance to fusarium wilt. So, if you have had problems with fusarium wilt in your tomatoes, these would be good varieties for you. PM would be powdery mildew and TMV would be tomato mosaic virus. Again, for those who have struggled with these diseases in their garden, hybrid seeds with built in disease resistance are great choices.

You can also learn how long after you plant your seeds before expecting a harvest. This is great information that helps you know when to plant. For example, if you were planting lettuce which likes cooler temperatures and you found out it had a “days to harvest” of 45 days, you would know not to plant them unless you had at least 45 days of cooler, frost free weather ahead of you.

Also don’t forget in your quest to find seeds, Tulsa has several great garden centers that not only have good supplies of seeds but are more than willing to help you pick seeds that are appropriate for your garden.

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.

Garden tips

  • A good rule of thumb is 10 inches of snow is the equivalent of 1 inch of rain. So if you got about 5 inches of snow, that is about ½ inch of rain. The great thing about snow is that as it melts, it enters the soil slowly, which minimizes run-off.
  • All birds need and appreciate clean feeders and unfrozen water on cold days. Place feeders close to protective shelter, if possible.
  • Light prunings of evergreens can be used for holiday decorations. Be careful with sap that can mar surfaces.

