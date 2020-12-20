Master Gardener: Picking the right seeds for your garden

‘Tis the season for seed catalogs. Mine are starting to arrive and they are always great fun to look at. Photos are important, but seed catalogs give you a lot of information that can help you choose the right varieties for your garden as well as help to minimize potential disease issues.
First of all, if you are considering varieties of tomatoes, be sure to look at whether the plant is determinate or indeterminate. Determinate tomato plants tend to grow to about 3 or 4 feet tall and produce a crop all at once. This is good if you are raising tomatoes to make salsa or tomato sauce. But, if you are hoping to have tomatoes all season long, go for an indeterminate tomato plant as they will keep growing and producing.
Next check to see if the seeds are considered heirloom. Heirloom plants or seeds are tried and true varieties that have been essentially the same for many years. They are kind of the old varieties if you will. Hybrids have been cross bred with different varieties to create higher yields or perhaps better disease resistance in the plants. This crossbreeding doesn’t make them GMOs, they are just enhanced if you will.
Hybrids are great if you have had disease problems in the past since increased disease resistance is a benefit of many hybrids. When looking at the seed packets of hybrids you will notice codes like F, F2, F3, PM, or TMV for example.
The F codes indicate these plants have a resistance to fusarium wilt. So, if you have had problems with fusarium wilt in your tomatoes, these would be good varieties for you. PM would be powdery mildew and TMV would be tomato mosaic virus. Again, for those who have struggled with these diseases in their garden, hybrid seeds with built in disease resistance are great choices.
You can also learn how long after you plant your seeds before expecting a harvest. This is great information that helps you know when to plant. For example, if you were planting lettuce which likes cooler temperatures and you found out it had a “days to harvest” of 45 days, you would know not to plant them unless you had at least 45 days of cooler, frost free weather ahead of you.
Also don’t forget in your quest to find seeds, Tulsa has several great garden centers that not only have good supplies of seeds but are more than willing to help you pick seeds that are appropriate for your garden.
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales’ Morning Devotion milk stout
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 54 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Austin
Lizzie
Cheyenne
Ollie
Archie
Izzie
Savannah
Lola
Phoenix
Cheese
Dallas
Little Mama
London
Slate
Sydney
Ariel
Elaine
Dandelion
Eleanor
Sammie
Dora
Tallulah
Diego
Lupen
Harold
Breezy
Arlo
Gizmo
Percy
Gloria
Pudge
Delilah
Bruno
Buddy
Samson
Rocco
Thunder
Boo
Frankie
Percy Lou
Teddy
Sable
Toby
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Giana
Archie
Star
Samus
Johnny
Bonnie
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!