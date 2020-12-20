Master Gardener: Picking the right seeds for your garden

‘Tis the season for seed catalogs. Mine are starting to arrive and they are always great fun to look at. Photos are important, but seed catalogs give you a lot of information that can help you choose the right varieties for your garden as well as help to minimize potential disease issues.

First of all, if you are considering varieties of tomatoes, be sure to look at whether the plant is determinate or indeterminate. Determinate tomato plants tend to grow to about 3 or 4 feet tall and produce a crop all at once. This is good if you are raising tomatoes to make salsa or tomato sauce. But, if you are hoping to have tomatoes all season long, go for an indeterminate tomato plant as they will keep growing and producing.

Next check to see if the seeds are considered heirloom. Heirloom plants or seeds are tried and true varieties that have been essentially the same for many years. They are kind of the old varieties if you will. Hybrids have been cross bred with different varieties to create higher yields or perhaps better disease resistance in the plants. This crossbreeding doesn’t make them GMOs, they are just enhanced if you will.