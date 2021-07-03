Master Gardener: Pick your strategy for a fabulous fall garden

It’s the Fourth of July, and we know what’s on every gardener’s mind: When can I start my fall garden?

OK, maybe right now we are thinking about watermelon and family gatherings, but soon we are going to be getting ready for our fall vegetable gardens. The idea of a fall vegetable garden might be new for some of you, but fall vegetable gardens are many gardeners’ favorites. There are several reasons for this: The weather starts to cool down, some of the pest life cycles are out of sync with fall gardens, and many gardeners say vegetables grown in fall gardens just taste better.

One of the biggest challenges associated with fall gardens is soil temperature. Many of our vegetable seeds like to germinate with temperatures somewhere around 70 degrees. However, in July and August, exposed soil can reach 120 degrees. Any seed planted in soils with these types of temperatures is not going to germinate. But you have a couple of alternatives.

First, you can just start your seeds indoors. This is a good method for broccoli, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage, leaf lettuce, Brussels sprouts and cabbage, among others. If you plan to start your fall vegetables indoors, now is a good time to start those seeds.