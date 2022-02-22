Master Gardener: Patience pays off when growing strawberries

The best time to plant strawberry plants is between Feb. 1 and March 15, so now is the time. Be sure to check with your favorite local plant vendor, but I checked with several mail order suppliers, and strawberry plants are available.

Strawberry plants like locations with full sun. They will grow in shady locations but will produce vegetative growth rather than fruit. Strawberry plants are also particular about soil pH, preferring a pH of between 6 and 6.5. Most vegetable gardeners try to shoot for a pH of around 7, so if you are going to grow strawberries, you will probably need to make some adjustments to your soil. To know for sure, you can get your soil tested through the OSU Extension office. The test costs $10 and will tell you not only the pH of your soil but also its nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium levels. We have instructions on how to gather your soil sample on our website (tulsamastergardeners.org).