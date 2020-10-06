Master Gardener: Pansies, mums brighten fall gardens

In some parts of the country, pansies can be a perennial, but here in Oklahoma, our summers make them an annual. The hardest part of planting pansies is choosing which color or colors you want because they come in purple, red, bronze, blue, pink, yellow, black, white, orange, lavender, apricot and mahogany. Some gardeners choose to fill their beds with a single color, while others like to mix it up with a variety. This is a chance for you to be you.

If you like growing your flowers from seed, that ship has probably sailed this year, but next year, if you want to grow your own pansies, start them indoors about six to eight weeks before planting time. One thing to remember is that pansy seeds like to germinate in darkness, so no need for a grow light to get these little ones started.

Once you have made the tough decision on which colors you have to have, planting is a breeze. Just loosen up your soil and plant your pansies 6, 8, or even 10 inches apart. If your pocketbook can afford it, the closer spacing will make the bed appear lusher and fuller. But spacing on the wider end of the spectrum will increase air flow and help minimize any issues with disease, although pansies, as a rule, are pretty problem free.