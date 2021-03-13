Master Gardener: Online courses help you dig in to gardening this season

Don’t you all usually have some gardening classes in the spring? How do I find out about those? PJ

Yes, we usually have several educational opportunities for Tulsa gardeners, and this year is no exception.

One of the mandates for Tulsa Master Gardeners (the prime directive if you will) is to be a resource of university/research-based information for the people of their home counties. Tulsa County is no exception. Let’s run through some of the opportunities that are available to you this spring.

First of all, we have our Urban Gardener classes. These classes have historically been at the OSU Extension in Tulsa as in-person classes. As most of us transitioned to social-distance protocols to protect everyone from COVID-19, we moved the Urban Gardener classes to an online format as well. While we missed being able to meet with fellow gardeners in person, the online format not only provides you with the same information (in some cases more), but it also enables us to provide this class to more people than can fit in our classroom.