Master Gardener: Now's the time to test your soil

I have been told I should get a soil test. Should I wait to do that until the spring growing season? — M.M.

Soil testing to find out your soil nutrient levels is one of the best, most cost-effective things you can do for your lawn or garden, and now is a great time. Here’s what you need to know and why.

To get your soil sample, you will need two things: something to dig with and a bucket. We have special tools available to check out at the OSU Extension office here in Tulsa for gathering soil samples, but a hand trowel or a bulb planter will work.

First, determine which soil you would like to get tested because there are different nutrient needs for different zones, depending on what you are growing. For example, if you are testing the soil in your garden bed where your azaleas are, that area will have unique nutrient requirements compared to your lawn or vegetable garden.

Next, you will need to gather 15-20 samples from the area. If this is for your lawn, gather samples from throughout the yard. Be sure to dig about 6 inches because the soil test is calibrated to 6-inch depth samples.