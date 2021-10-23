Master Gardener: Now's the time to test your soil

I have been told I should get a soil test. Should I wait to do that until the spring growing season? — M.M.
Soil testing to find out your soil nutrient levels is one of the best, most cost-effective things you can do for your lawn or garden, and now is a great time. Here’s what you need to know and why.
To get your soil sample, you will need two things: something to dig with and a bucket. We have special tools available to check out at the OSU Extension office here in Tulsa for gathering soil samples, but a hand trowel or a bulb planter will work.
First, determine which soil you would like to get tested because there are different nutrient needs for different zones, depending on what you are growing. For example, if you are testing the soil in your garden bed where your azaleas are, that area will have unique nutrient requirements compared to your lawn or vegetable garden.
Next, you will need to gather 15-20 samples from the area. If this is for your lawn, gather samples from throughout the yard. Be sure to dig about 6 inches because the soil test is calibrated to 6-inch depth samples.
As you gather your samples, drop them into your bucket. When you are done, mix up the soil and pick out any debris such as sticks, grass or twigs. Once completed, fill up something about the size of a sandwich bag with your sample and bring it to the OSU Extension office (4116 E. 15th St.). They will prep your sample for analysis and collect $10 for the test fee (cash or check).
You will receive your results back in about two weeks. The standard soil test will tell you your soil pH and your existing levels of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. These are the ones we are most concerned about. There are other micronutrients in the soil, but for the most part they take care of themselves. Included in your test results will be recommendations on how to amend or correct your soil nutrient levels.
Fall is a great time to do this because changing pH, phosphorus and potassium levels in your soil can take some time. So, if your soil test suggests you need to add lime to adjust your soil pH, you can apply that this fall and the lime will have all winter to do its magic on your soil. Same scenario for both phosphorus and potassium. By testing and amending your soil in the fall, your lawn or garden will be better prepared for the spring growing season. Good luck!
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.
Featured video: