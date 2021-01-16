Master Gardener: Nip improper pruning in the bud

Your pruning toolbox does not need to include wound dressing though. On one hand, it makes a certain amount of sense to spray the pruning wound to help seal it and protect it from rot or disease. But these wound dressings can actually contribute to disease and rot by letting moisture into the wound. Best practices suggest that a good clean pruning cut will naturally callus over faster than one that has been painted. There’s a step you can skip.

So when is the best time to prune? As a rule, the best time to prune “most” plants (notice the “most” in the sentence) is during late winter or early spring before growth begins. The worst time to prune “most” plants is right after new growth begins to emerge in the spring. Pruning in late summer is also not a great idea because they may try to push out new growth, which will not do well when cold temperatures arrive.

Another problem with pruning is that many of us tend to put it off for several years and then we end up with a shrub that needs some serious pruning. Most of us have been guilty of this. But remember when pruning to cut off no more than a third of the plant. Cutting off more will decrease the plant’s ability to recover well.