Master Gardener: Nip improper pruning in the bud

If there were only a simple answer to that question. Let’s unpack pruning a little bit here.
For most of us, pruning is a necessity because proper pruning can enhance growth and blooms of most plants. However, improper pruning can ruin the natural look of a plant, as well as potentially weaken it and make it more susceptible to stress and disease.
Pruning should be a process we engage in to improve the health, landscape appropriateness or value of the plant. Essentially, you are removing parts of the plant for the betterment of the plant, flowers or fruits that remain.
One way to minimize or eliminate the need for pruning is to purchase the right plants for the right location. Pay attention to the labels. If the plant label says it can grow 60 feet tall, don’t plant it under power lines or up next to the house.
Crape myrtles, which tend to fall victim to unnecessary pruning quite often, can be found in miniature or dwarf versions that might be more appropriate for your location. So if you don’t want a 20-foot-tall crape myrtle, look into the dwarf varieties.
If you need to do some pruning, be sure you have a good set of tools. You should have lopping shears, a hand pruner, possibly a bow saw, and maybe most importantly, good leather gloves (your fingers will thank you).
Your pruning toolbox does not need to include wound dressing though. On one hand, it makes a certain amount of sense to spray the pruning wound to help seal it and protect it from rot or disease. But these wound dressings can actually contribute to disease and rot by letting moisture into the wound. Best practices suggest that a good clean pruning cut will naturally callus over faster than one that has been painted. There’s a step you can skip.
So when is the best time to prune? As a rule, the best time to prune “most” plants (notice the “most” in the sentence) is during late winter or early spring before growth begins. The worst time to prune “most” plants is right after new growth begins to emerge in the spring. Pruning in late summer is also not a great idea because they may try to push out new growth, which will not do well when cold temperatures arrive.
Another problem with pruning is that many of us tend to put it off for several years and then we end up with a shrub that needs some serious pruning. Most of us have been guilty of this. But remember when pruning to cut off no more than a third of the plant. Cutting off more will decrease the plant’s ability to recover well.
For more specific recommendations on pruning, check out the “Pruning Guide” on our website (tulsamastergardeners.org). You will find it on our “Lawn and Garden Help” page. It includes specific recommendations for more than 100 different varieties of plants.
What the Ale: NEFF Brewing celebrates two years with awards
Bowl foods: Take comfort with these 14 hot dishes at Tulsa-area restaurants
Kai Vietnamese Cuisine
Lassalle's
French Hen
Ron's Hamburgers & Chili
Roppongi
Flavors of Louisiana
Brownie's Hamburger Stand
The Spudder
White River Fish Market
Kai Burmese Cuisine
Ike's Chili
Savoy Restaurant
Mondo's Ristorante Italian
EnjoyaBowl
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Tulsa restaurateurs Nelson Rogers, Greg McGill remembered
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.