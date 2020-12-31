Master Gardener: New Year's resolutions to get your garden in order

As we embark on a journey toward whatever 2021 holds for us, now is a good time to reflect on our 2020 garden, to think about what we did that worked well and what we could have done better. So here is a list of New Year’s resolutions for gardeners.

Get a soil test

If you read these articles, you know we talk about soil tests pretty often and there’s a reason for that. Without knowing your soil’s chemistry, anything you do to amend or add nutrients is just a guess. And odds are that your guess will be one of two things: more than you need or less than you need. With both of these scenarios, you are limiting the potential of your garden. Soil tests from OSU are easy (we have instructions on our website) and only cost $10. Money well spent in my view.

Crop rotation

We all have our favorite garden layout. I have mine, and I’m pretty sure you have yours. I like the tomatoes here and the peppers there and the radishes over there and the green beans up there. But when we plant the same thing in the same place every year, we are creating the conditions where disease can thrive. Rotating crops tends to minimize this. So we just need to re-arrange our vegetable garden layout every three years or so and we’ll be better off.

Be better about watering