Master Gardener: New Year's resolutions to get your garden in order

As we embark on a journey toward whatever 2021 holds for us, now is a good time to reflect on our 2020 garden, to think about what we did that worked well and what we could have done better. So here is a list of New Year’s resolutions for gardeners.
Get a soil test
If you read these articles, you know we talk about soil tests pretty often and there’s a reason for that. Without knowing your soil’s chemistry, anything you do to amend or add nutrients is just a guess. And odds are that your guess will be one of two things: more than you need or less than you need. With both of these scenarios, you are limiting the potential of your garden. Soil tests from OSU are easy (we have instructions on our website) and only cost $10. Money well spent in my view.
Crop rotation
We all have our favorite garden layout. I have mine, and I’m pretty sure you have yours. I like the tomatoes here and the peppers there and the radishes over there and the green beans up there. But when we plant the same thing in the same place every year, we are creating the conditions where disease can thrive. Rotating crops tends to minimize this. So we just need to re-arrange our vegetable garden layout every three years or so and we’ll be better off.
Be better about watering
Let’s admit it: Watering can be a chore. It’s best to water in the morning, but not everyone can devote the time to doing that, so we water in the evening. But when we water in the evening, we leave our plants wet overnight, which can help encourage disease. So try to water in the morning if at all possible.
Also, if you have been watering your vegetable garden with an overhead sprinkler, you should probably think about changing your ways. The tops of your vegetable plants do not need to be watered, just the roots. So next year, work on a plan to water in the morning and water only the roots.
I like to hand water my veggies, and I have a long-handled nozzle that puts the water right on the soil above the roots. It works great and helps minimize disease. Plus, it helps me keep an eye on my plants so that if a disease develops early, I have a better chance of catching it before it becomes a bigger problem.
Learn more about IPM
If you read that and thought, “What’s IPM?” maybe this needs to move to the top of your list. IPM stands for Integrated Pest Management. IPM is a multifactored approach to help minimize pest problems, not necessarily the pest. This approach includes cultural controls, biological controls and mechanical/physical controls, and only relies on chemical methods as a last resort. Often, gardeners want to know, “What can I spray on this to fix the problem?” Well, there are a series of things you can do to help mitigate the issue before you begin spraying. IPM is a great, earth-friendly approach to natural gardening and is well worth your time to make these practices part of your gardening habits.
Invest in organic pesticides
If you reach the end of the IPM road and need to reach for a chemical to help solve the issue, there are organic pesticides such as insecticidal soap, horticultural oil, spinosad, neem oil and bacillus thuringiensis. All of these have low human toxicity and are targeted to specific problems. The ones I mentioned are the complete list of pesticides that will ever touch my garden.
Plan ahead
So many issues in the garden can be avoided with proper planning. Think about what you want to grow, draw your garden out, order your seeds, plant when it is best to plant and not when you want to plant. Make a plan and stick to it or modify it as you go, but I almost guarantee you will be a more successful gardener if you make a plan.
Don’t be afraid to experiment
For me this year, my experiment will be these crazy looking 3-foot-long green beans. I don’t know if they will work well here or not, but there is one way to find out. And how great for your gardener cred to post photos of 3-foot-long green beans on social media!
Have fun
And last but not least, have fun. Gardening should be fun. There’s not much better than planting, nurturing, caring for, harvesting, and then eating the fruits of your efforts. Plus, with a little bit of sweat equity, you can put a dent in your grocery budget.
If you would like to ramp up your gardener game, our website, tulsamastergardeners.org, should become your friend. We have so much information on what to grow and how to grow it on our website. It’s a great resource.
And if you really want to dive in, sign up for our Urban Gardener classes. We have been offering two sessions of these classes each year until this year when we moved them to an online format. I can’t promise the online option will be there next year, but it’s there now. In these six online classes, you will learn about soil chemistry, growing vegetables, pollinator gardens, trees and shrubs, and turf maintenance. You can find more information on our website. See you in 2021!
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.