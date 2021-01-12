Master Gardener: More options for Earth-friendly pest control

Another good pesticide to keep in your IPM arsenal is insecticidal soap. Insecticidal soap is a mixture of soap and water — nothing harmful there. It is a contact pesticide that kills pests by suffocation. It also disrupts the cellular membranes of the insect by removing protective waxes. It is quite effective against aphids, some scales, whiteflies, mealybugs, thrips and spider mites.

On the internet or perhaps gardening sites on social media, you will see a variety of recipes using standard dish soap and water as an insecticidal soap. We try to discourage people from doing this because commercial dish soaps contain a variety of chemicals to help degrease and clean your dishes. These chemicals can oftentimes be detrimental to your plants. True insecticidal soap contains two ingredients: potassium salts of fatty acids and water. In other words: soap and water. Insecticidal soap is not expensive, and my recommendation is that you spend a few dollars on the real thing rather than tempting fate by spraying the mulligan stew of chemicals you find in dish soap on your garden; especially on things you are planning on eating.

Other good examples of organic, targeted pesticides are spinosad and pyrethrin. You can find more information on organic pesticides on our website, tulsamastergardeners.org.