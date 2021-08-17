Master Gardener: Milkweed tussock moth a welcome, cute visitor

During their development, the milkweed tussock moth goes through several development phases called instars. By the third instar, they become these beautiful little fuzzy tufts of black, orange and white (Go Pokes!). After seeing the colorful caterpillars, it would be easy to expect the moths to be equally stunning, but they peaked in attractiveness at an early age, at least in my view.

Once the caterpillars start to feed, they tend to begin to spread out and move to other milkweed plants. Once they are in the third instar they like to feed alone or possibly in pairs.

The caterpillars feed primarily on leaf tissue and avoid the veins. They avoid the veins since the veins have a higher concentration of the white sap found in milkweed plants and these higher concentrations can “glue” them to that spot. Most leaves get eaten down to the point where the only part left is the large mid vein. They can use these as a bridge to get them to a new leaf.

Before long, the milkweed tussock moth larvae form a cocoon in which they pupate to become adult moths. In the northern part of the country there is only one generation per year, but two generations per year are not unusual in our area.