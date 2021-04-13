Master Gardener: Lure more birds to your yard with these three things

It seems like the older I get, the more interest I have in birds. They are so beautiful and fun to watch. What can I do in my yard to attract more birds? KM

Birds are another one of nature’s pleasures to enjoy and appreciate. I’m not sure an interest in watching birds is age related, but we’ll just leave that right there.

I saw a post on social media recently showing a variety of birds and they were all identified as “Bird.” The tagline was something like “This is how I look at birds.” I am not that different. I know Bluebirds, Redbirds, and a few others, but once you get past the primary varieties, they are all birds to me. My apologies to the professional and amateur ornithologists among us. It’s entirely likely that that is how they look at flowers and that is ok. We can still be friends.

Birds are not only fun to watch, they are also a valuable resource in helping to control insects so it’s a win-win…apparently caterpillars are delicious.

When trying to figure out how to attract birds to your yard, you need to keep in mind the big three: food, water, and shelter.