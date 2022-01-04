Master Gardener: Know the native Oklahoma spiders

Although I am not a big fan of spiders, I know some of them are considered “good guys.” Which spiders should I be concerned about? — C.R.

Spiders are part of the class of creatures known as Arachnida, which includes ticks, mites and scorpions, among others. Those in this group have several things in common: two major body parts, eight legs, no antennae, no wings, and they kind of creep some people out. The fact that they can creep people out is so pervasive that I considered postponing this article until Halloween because… well, you know. But that didn’t seem fair to our spider friends, plus winter can be a time we become more aware of spiders since the cold can encourage them to come into our homes. So, here goes.

Most spiders (with a few exceptions) do not bite humans and are considered important predators that help keep insect populations in check. Because of this, their beneficial aspects far outweigh any hazards posed by the small quantity of spiders that can occasionally cause us concern.

In Oklahoma, we only have two spiders that are considered dangerous to humans: the brown recluse and the black widow. Let’s talk about those two first.