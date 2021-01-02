Master Gardener: Keep tropical plants cozy inside during the winter

Indoor plants or houseplants seem like they should be treated the same as those out of doors, but there are some differences that can help ensure your success. The first variable is light.

There are very few plants that like dark corners of the house, so light is going to be critical for your houseplants. Your best bet is to find a bright room with sunlight. If you do not have one of these, you will need to add a room on to your house or build a greenhouse … just kidding and seeing if you are paying attention.

If you do not have a brightly lit room, you may need to add supplemental light in the form of a grow light. There are a wide variety of these available, so just pick one that best meets your needs.

Secondly, temperature will be a critical variable. Be sure not to place them in an area where the heater vent blows on them or someplace they get a cold breeze. They will likely be most happy between 65 and 75 degrees. They also like some humidity, so if you have a humidifier, set it on about 50-60%. If a humidifier is not available, you can place them on a tray of moist gravel or pebbles.