Master Gardener: Keep tropical plants cozy inside during the winter

Indoor plants or houseplants seem like they should be treated the same as those out of doors, but there are some differences that can help ensure your success. The first variable is light.
There are very few plants that like dark corners of the house, so light is going to be critical for your houseplants. Your best bet is to find a bright room with sunlight. If you do not have one of these, you will need to add a room on to your house or build a greenhouse … just kidding and seeing if you are paying attention.
If you do not have a brightly lit room, you may need to add supplemental light in the form of a grow light. There are a wide variety of these available, so just pick one that best meets your needs.
Secondly, temperature will be a critical variable. Be sure not to place them in an area where the heater vent blows on them or someplace they get a cold breeze. They will likely be most happy between 65 and 75 degrees. They also like some humidity, so if you have a humidifier, set it on about 50-60%. If a humidifier is not available, you can place them on a tray of moist gravel or pebbles.
Next comes water. Improper watering leads to the demise of many a houseplant. In general, water the plants thoroughly and then not again until they dry out. Too much water can lead to root rot, so be sure your houseplants are well drained.
How much water is in a good watering? It’s a good idea to water until you see water come out of the drain hole at the bottom of the pot. Then, leave them alone until they look like they need to be watered. They will let you know.
The size of the pot also makes a difference on how often you water. The smaller the pot, the more often you may need to water. Some small pots may need to be watered every two to three days, while larger pots may be able to go seven to 14 days between waterings.
I know my houseplants seem to need more water in the winter than the summer. So pay attention because water needs appear to vary somewhat by the season.
Next would be fertilizer. It’s easiest to fertilize when watering with a water-soluble fertilizer. If you want to fertilize each week, just dilute the fertilizer appropriately. Or you can fertilize at full strength every third or fourth week.
With a little luck, your houseplants and your temporary residents will do great.
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.