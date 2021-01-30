Master Gardener: Identifying the dreaded rose rosette disease

Roses become infected when a mite that has been living on an infected rose bush migrates to your rose bush. These mites are very small, so they can be blown by the wind from plant to plant. There is also some evidence to suggest that leaf blowers loft the mites into the air, enabling them to move to other host plants. Mites can also move from rose to rose on your garden tools, so keep those clean and disinfected with a 10% bleach solution.

If you determine you have rose rosette disease, there are a few things you can do, but we honestly don’t want you to get too hopeful.

If your rose is showing symptoms of RRD, you can prune off the infected branches and treat the plant with a horticultural oil. In the winter, this can be a dormant oil, which has a thicker consistency. Your roses can be treated with horticultural oil on a monthly basis. But discontinue these applications during the hot summer months.

Unfortunately, the reality is that once you have identified RRD in your roses, the best strategy is usually to remove them and remove them quickly to prevent the spread of the disease. Be sure to remove the entire root ball because RRD has been detected in the roots also. Once removed, be sure to clean up the ground, as well as to remove leaf litter. Place all cuttings in a plastic bag and then dispose of that bag in the trash.