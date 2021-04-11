Master Gardener: Identify and deal with Eastern Tent Caterpillars

I am seeing webs of some kind of insect in my tree where the branches join. What are these and what should I do about them? EC

It sounds like you are describing Eastern Tent Caterpillars. These insects are similar to the Fall Web Worms we see each fall, but they manifest differently.

One of the main differences you will notice is the webbing. Eastern Tent Caterpillars tend to build their webs where the branches split off the main stem while Fall Web Worms build their webs out at the end of the branches. Knowing this will help you distinguish between the two. And Eastern Ten Caterpillars are out and about in the spring, while Fall Web Worms are more visible in the fall.

These caterpillars grow to be about 1 to 1.5 inches in length and have light colored keyhole-shaped marking down their back. The caterpillars we are seeing now have overwintered in protective egg masses. These egg masses are kind of a dark, hard mass that encircles a twig and kind of look like they were enameled. There can be 150 to 350 eggs in each of these egg masses. They hatch and begin to feed in mid-February to mid-March. As they eat and grow, their webs will expand in size.