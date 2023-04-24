“I love listening to the birds in the morning when I get up. How can I attract more birds to my yard so I can enjoy them every day?” — A.T.

I am typically an early riser, and I, too, enjoy hearing the birds talking to one another early in the morning. It’s just such a peaceful, calming way to start the day.

One way to attract birds to your landscape is through the use of a bird feeder. When using a bird feeder, be sure to provide seeds of different sizes. Some birds like the larger sunflower seeds, while others like smaller seeds. If you are interested in attracting finches, you’ll need one of those special feeders filled for the thistle, which is their favorite food.

However, an even better way to attract birds would be to make your landscape a place birds like to visit, and this typically means providing them with a variety of natural food sources. Let’s talk about some of those.

Hollies are always a good choice because they not only provide shelter for the birds, but also berries for food. When the cedar waxwings and robins find your holly bushes, they will no doubt tell their friends, and you can soon expect your shrub to be missing most of its berry crop.

Many of us dread the appearance of the tomato hornworm or the cabbage looper on our vegetable crops, but birds will love them. These caterpillars will either get devoured off your plants by the birds, or you can simply remove them and place them in your bird feeder. Maybe even consider placing the bird feeder next to your vegetable garden. The seeds will bring them there, but the delicious caterpillars will give them a reason to return.

Another way to attract birds to your landscape is to keep your lawn healthy and vibrant. A healthy lawn encourages the development of worms and birds such as robins, mockingbirds and flickers all love worms. Speaking of lawns, it’s also a good idea to leave your dandelions alone. Not only are they an early food source for bees, but goldfinches, buntings, sparrows and finches will also enjoy their seeds.

Birds also like a good place to shelter. This can be sheltering from a larger predator or perhaps a storm. I mentioned holly, which is also a good shelter provider, but vines on fences or trellises are great places for shelter and nesting. Appropriate vines would include clematis, honeysuckle and grapes.

Also, if you have done some pruning on your trees and shrubs, rather than have that debris hauled off, consider a special spot in your landscape where you leave it stacked up in a pile. These piles also provide shelter and will attract cardinals, towhees, wrens and sparrows. Densely branched shrubs and even those with thorns also work well for this purpose.

Evergreen plants are also a good choice since they will continue to provide shelter in the winter when other plants have lost their leaves. Hollies, pines and magnolias are good examples. Junipers can provide shelter and a good source of berries in the winter, but they are so prevalent in Oklahoma, you might consider planting something else for the birds.

Another thing to consider providing is a source of water. We all need water, and birds are no exception. When thinking about water for birds, most of us probably think first of a bird bath, but a water feature such as a fountain or waterfall also work well.

When shopping for a bird bath, be sure they have a shallow area that is not more than 2 inches deep. It’s also not a bad idea to put a few rocks in a larger bird bath to provide a place for the birds to stand while getting a drink. Just remember to hose out your birdbath a couple of times a week to keep it clean and help minimize disease transfer. It’s also not a bad idea to clean it once or twice a year with bleach. Just be sure to rinse it well after this deep cleaning.

Location is important for feeders and bird baths. They will need to be placed about 10 feet away for trees and shrubs to that if something is sneaking up on your birds, such as a cat, the birds will be able to see them and have time to escape.

There are a variety of types of birdhouses that can be purchased or built. I just ordered a small bird house kit that I hope to put together with our oldest granddaughter. Will it ever have birds in it? I don’t know. Will we have a great time building it? Absolutely. Will it help her appreciate the birds? I hope so.

We have more information on bird habitats and building bird houses on our website (tulsamastergardeners.org) in the Hot Topics section. In this section your will also find a link to information from the Audubon society on plants to attract specific birds to your landscape. See you in the garden!