Master Gardener: Here's why your tomatoes aren't producing fruit

Blossom end rot

Try to be consistent with your watering because irregular watering can cause a condition called blossom end rot.

 Courtesy, Whitney Cranshaw, Colorado State University, Bugwood.org

“My tomatoes are not producing any fruit. What’s wrong?” — C.O.

Tomatoes are kind of the prima donnas of the garden. Unless everything is just right, they won’t produce fruit. For better or worse, we had a cooler spring, then rain for a couple of weeks, and then we jumped straight to August weather in June. The problem you are asking about is likely something called blossom drop.

Blossom drop occurs when temperatures are above 90 degrees for a period of time during the day or nighttime temperatures are not between 55 degrees and 70 degrees. Under these circumstances, the plants become stressed, and this stress inhibits pollination. It’s called blossom drop because the blossoms, which are rendered sterile by the heat, just drop to the ground. Excessive nitrogen can also cause this, but with the weather we have been having, it is likely blossom drop.

Since we don’t have control over the outside temperature, when it’s hot like this our task becomes to keep the plants hydrated and healthy until the temperatures drop a little bit, and then tomato plants tend to start producing again.

Tomatoes like to be watered consistently and in the proper amounts. Tomatoes typically need about an inch of water a week, but when it’s been hot like it has been, you should plan on about 2 inches of water a week. Sometimes that won’t even be enough. You’ll just have to watch them and let them tell you how much water they need because it obviously depends on how much sun they get and your soil conditions.

When your tomatoes have fruit in extreme heat, they may only get to a yellow-orange color while on the vine. If your tomatoes just seem to mark time in this phase of development, you can go ahead and pick them, bring them in, put them on the kitchen counter, and let them ripen there. Once they ripen, you can put them in your refrigerator to extend their life.

Try to be consistent with your watering because irregular watering can cause another condition called blossom end rot. An abundance of rain can also bring about blossom end rot. The symptoms of blossom end rot start to show up typically when the fruits are about halfway to maturity. The first signs of blossom end rot will be a small, tan, water-soaked area at the blossom end of the fruit (the end opposite the stem). This spot continues to get bigger and possibly sunken and kind of tough. Once tomatoes are affected by blossom end rot, there’s no going back. You can cut off the ugly part and eat the rest, but this damaged area really opens the fruit up to rotting.

There are lots of remedies for blossom end rot on the internet that promise results, but the reality is, once the ground dries out and watering becomes more regular, the condition will not be present on new tomatoes.

Blossom end rot happens in a variety of vegetables, including squash and peppers. So, if you see it on your tomatoes, you likely have it on the others, as well. Good luck.

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.

Tulsa World Magazine summer edition

Garden Tips

Vigorous, unwanted limbs should be removed or shortened on new trees. Watch for forks in the main trunk and remove the least desirable trunk as soon as it is noticed.

• Most varieties of mums are more productive if “pinched back” now. Either pinch off with fingers or cut to remove an inch or so of limb tips above a leaf. This results in the growth of new limbs and a fuller plant. Do not pinch after mid-July or it will interfere with fall blooming.

 Watch for tiny, sap-sucking insects called aphids on roses, perennial flowers, shrubs and vegetables (especially tomatoes). They produce a sticky substance called “honeydew”. Many can be dislodged with a hard spray from your garden hose, or two applications of insecticidal soap will usually greatly reduce any aphid damage to your plants.

• Crapemyrtles are one of the few shrubs that should be planted in the middle of summer. Growth of new roots of these plants occurs best with summer soil temperatures.

