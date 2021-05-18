Master Gardener: Here's why you want plenty of worms in your garden

I was digging in my garden the other day and I found quite a few earthworms. Is this a good thing or a bad thing? LK

It’s hard to understate the importance of worms in your garden. In fact, in 1881 Charles Darwin wrote “It may be doubted if there are any other animals which have played such an important part in the history of the world as these lowly organized creatures.”

So, let’s talk about some of the benefits worms bring to your garden.

First of all, worms are diggers. To dig, they use a part of their body called the prostomium. The prostomium is kind of like a large upper lip that helps to dig and then move the soil into their mouths. Worms like to dine on decaying organic matter in the soil. After digesting this organic matter, they deposit their nutrient rich excrement (also known as castings) back into the soil.

If you’ve ever been to an organic garden center, you will likely find bags of worm castings for sale since these castings make great fertilizer. It is estimated that each worm can produce the equivalent of 1/3 pound of top-grade fertilizer each year, but worm castings are not the only benefit.