Master Gardener: Hardening off plants will help them survive transfer to garden

I started my vegetable seeds indoors several weeks ago, and they are about ready to plant outdoors. Anything special I should do before I plant them? — L.G.

As most of us know, April 15 is the traditional average last day of freezing temperatures in our area, but this doesn’t stop us from itching to get our plants in the ground. But here’s something to keep in mind: In most instances, there are few, if any, benefits to planting early. Not only should we be concerned with the possibility of a late freeze (that seems unlikely right now), but we also need to be aware of the role soil temperature plays in plant growth.

Soil temperatures at 4 inches in depth right now are running in the 50s. Tomatoes, for example, will respond better to being planted outdoors when soil temperatures are above 60 degrees. If you were to go ahead and plant them early, they would likely just sit there waiting for the soil to warm up before actively developing a root system. So, no reason to rush them outside.

However, there is something you can do while you wait that will better prepare your transplants for their new life outdoors. The process is called “hardening off” your transplants. Hardening off involves gradually acclimating them to the outdoors rather than just moving them from their cozy life under the grow light and depositing them in the soil to fend for themselves.

Many plants that are moved outdoors without hardening off first will suffer and possibly die. They just won’t be used to the natural elements. So, here’s how you harden them off.

You can begin the process indoors by utilizing a small rotating fan on a low speed pointed toward your transplants. This varying breeze will help to strengthen your plants so they have a better shot outdoors.

Your plants will also need to acclimate to direct sun. When starting this process, begin by putting them in filtered sun for a couple of hours at a time. The sun will be a shock for your plants, and they will have to acclimate to it. At night, be sure to bring them indoors initially.

You can gradually increase the amount of sun they receive by approximately an hour each day until they appear to be getting used to the sun. This usually takes about a week but sometimes longer depending on the weather conditions. The hotter the weather, the more gradually you should approach this process.

Some people skip this process and put their transplants in the ground in kind of a “survival of the fittest” approach, but you’ve spent a lot of time and effort getting your little seedlings ready, so there’s no reason to cut corners now. You’ll have a higher rate of success with just a little dose of hardening off and patience. Good luck!

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701 or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.

Featured video: