“I am always kind of jealous of my friends’ gardens when they are enjoying fresh asparagus in the spring. Is it hard to grow? I really don’t know anything about it.” — E.G.
The taste of home-grown asparagus is hard to beat, and nothing is better than going out to the garden in the morning, harvesting some and eating it in your omelet within a few minutes. Because it is pretty easy to grow and one of the more expensive vegetables to purchase at the store, growing your own is a good idea, especially when you add the fact that an asparagus plant can continue to produce for up to 15 years.
You can grow asparagus from seed, but most asparagus is planted in the form of asparagus crowns. These crowns are kind of the rooty part of the plant in a somewhat dormant state. You can plant asparagus crowns in the late fall, winter or early spring, so if you would like to add asparagus to your garden, now is a good time to be thinking about that.
People are also reading…
As you decide how much asparagus you want to plant, remember that a single well-established asparagus plant will produce about 1 pound of edible asparagus each year. Asparagus crowns are available from local garden supplies or mail order catalogs. OSU recommends Jersey Knight, Mary Washington and U.C. 157 as varieties that will work well in our area.
To plant asparagus, dig a hole about 6 inches deep and place the crown at the bottom of the hole, covering the crown with about 3 inches of soil. You can fill in the hole about a year later. Using this strategy will help your plant get better established that if you had covered it up completely to begin with.
Now comes the hard part, don’t plan on harvesting and eating any of your asparagus during the first year. It will be tempting but, you’ll end up with a more robust and productive asparagus plant in the long term if you stick to this strategy.
If all goes well, your asparagus plant will produce what are called ferns that are about 3 to 4 feet tall during that first year. Good healthy ferns mean a good asparagus crop next year. The amount of energy asparagus plants store during the growing season determines how productive they will be during the following year.
Then, in the second year, you can harvest asparagus spears for about two to three weeks. During the third growing season, plan on harvesting for about four to six weeks, and from then on you should be able to harvest for about eight to 12 weeks.
After harvesting (if you don’t eat them right away), you can store them in the refrigerator. Leaving them out at room temperature will cause them to get tough and to lose nutrients.
Another fun thing about asparagus is that during the growing season you can almost watch them grow as they can grow about 2 inches per day. Watching them is fun, but eating them is better. So, get started and enjoy some delicious asparagus next year. Good luck!
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.