Garden Tips 2/11/23

Most bare-rooted trees and shrubs should be planted in February or March. The roots of these plants are easily damaged and should never be left exposed to air. Plant them at the same depth as in the nursery and make sure good root and soil contact is made by gentle tamping and irrigation after planting.

Finish pruning shade trees, summer flowering shrubs and hedges. Spring blooming shrubs such as forsythia and azaleas may be pruned immediately after flowering. Do not top trees or prune just for the sake of pruning.

Dormant oil can still be applied to crapemyrtles to control crapemyrtle bark scale.