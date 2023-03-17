I am going to start growing some vegetables this year for the first time, how do you suggest I get started? PL

First of all, congratulations on becoming a vegetable gardener. Once you get to taste something you grew yourself, you’ll be hooked. Now let’s get you started.

As a first-time gardener, the first thing you will need to decide is what you want to grow. I would suggest starting with possibly tomatoes, some peppers, and maybe an herb like basil. All of these can be grown in containers and just about any type of container can be used for growing vegetables.

Next, you’ll need to find where you want to locate your containers and make sure your favorite spot will be appropriate for growing plants. By appropriate I mean, does it get enough sun. Veggies need a location that gets full sun (10 to 12 hours a day). They can grow in areas with less sun; however, your plants won’t be as robust or produce as well without a full sun location. Also, be mindful of the container color. I love the darker ceramic containers, but they can get pretty hot in full sun. And be sure not to place your container next to the house because reflected heat on top of direct heat could damage your plants.

Now that you have your location, you’re going to need your containers. One of the easiest ways to get started would be to purchase several of the plastic utility buckets that are available from the large home improvement stores. I just looked online to confirm, but they have 5-gallon plastic buckets for about $5. If you want something larger, you could purchase a galvanized watering trough to use as a large container. An old wheelbarrow would also work. Like I said, just about any container can be used for growing vegetables.

Whatever you end up with, be sure it has adequate drainage. To accomplish this, you might need to drill some holes in the bottom of your container. If you do purchase a commercial flower container, some of these come with the drainage holes plugged in case you wanted the use it indoors, so just double check to make sure you have holes in the bottom of your container for drainage. Without good drainage, your plants will likely fall victim to root rot, and we don’t want that.

Next you will need some type of garden soil to fill your containers. The general recommendation would be to purchase the best soil you can afford. Soil is available in bulk, but for containers, bags of garden soil from the store work well. You might need to do some math to figure the amount of soil you will need, or you can just give it your best guess.

And last but not least, you’ll need to get your plants. Tulsa is fortunate in that we have a variety of garden centers that sell veggie transplants. So, pick your favorite, get your plants, and welcome to gardening!

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th Street, or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.