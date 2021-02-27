Master Gardener: Get to know your growing zone before buying plants

We also might have plants in our landscape that were originally rated for Zone 8. Zone 8 plants should be perennial down to about 10 to 15 degrees. In a lot of Tulsa winters, they would be just fine. But again, last week kind of blew that out of the water.

These ratings are why a lot of gardeners have plants in pots that come inside in the winter. For example, many of us enjoy tropical hibiscus at home. There’s not much better for a floral landscape than those large hibiscus flowers. But tropical hibiscus is rated for a growing zone of 9-11. This means that they won’t survive in temperatures below freezing. And that is why we bring them in each fall, baby them all winter, and they live to bloom another day.

There is another factor at play we call a microclimate. Microclimates are areas that can consistently remain warmer or cooler than the rest of the yard. A lot of factors can contribute to this, such as the slope of the land, the exposure to sun, the protection from the wind and surrounding shrubbery. All of these influence survival factors for your plants.