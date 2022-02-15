Master Gardener: Get to know the amazing process of plant propagation

Professional growers attempt to replicate scarification using sulfuric acid while many home growers use vinegar. I have never attempted either and probably won’t, choosing instead to purchase plants from a nursery, but that’s just me.

Stratification is another process nature uses to prepare seeds for germination. Seeds from plants that require stratification include veronica, lavender, phlox, rudbeckia, delphinium, asclepias (milkweed) and penstemon, among others. Seeds from these plants need to go through a period of cold before they will germinate successfully. This is why many gardeners gather seeds from their milkweeds to be kept in the refrigerator until spring planting. There are a variety of recommendations to accomplish stratification for various plants, but all involve a “chill” period in the refrigerator.

OSU recommends soaking seeds in need of stratification for 12 to 24 hours in water at room temperature, then storing them for two to six months in the refrigerator along with a damp paper towel. Stratified seeds should be planted as soon as they are removed from the refrigerator.

In both processes, all we are doing is mimicking what happens in nature that enables these seeds to germinate.