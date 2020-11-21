Master Gardener: Get the most out of live and pre-cut Christmas trees

It seems like every year I put off getting a Christmas tree until the last minute, not this year. Any suggestions on which kind of live tree is best? JJ

I know we are going to be celebrating Thanksgiving this week, but if you have been shopping recently, you have noticed that Christmas is in full bloom in the stores and with so many of our activities restricted this year, a Christmas tree can help bring a little stability to what feels like unstable times.

When shopping for a Christmas tree, you need to start by figuring out where your tree is going to go and what size tree would be appropriate. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to measure the space for height and width with a tape measure and then take the tape measure with you when you go shopping for your tree. This will help you pick out the right size tree because it’s easy to fall in love with a tree you just have to have and then get home to realize it is 2 feet taller than your space. So be prepared with knowing your size limitations.