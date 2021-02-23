Master Gardener: Get ready to grow potatoes

If you are going to grow potatoes, you need to know about “hilling.” Hilling is a process we use to get more potatoes from each plant. Here is how you do it: Once your potato plants are about a foot tall, push some dirt up around the stem — maybe 2-3 inches worth. As they grow, do this one or two more times. When you push soil up against the stem, you are creating an environment where more potatoes can grow.

Some potato growers come at this from a different direction. They actually start their potatoes in a shallow trench. To do this, you would dig down about a foot, place your tubers in the trench and cover them up with 3-4 inches of soil. As they grow, rather than hilling soil around the stem, just fill in the trench a little bit. You continue to do this until your trench is even with the soil. You’ve accomplished the same thing; you just came at it from a different direction.

Your potato plants are going to need about an inch of water each week, so plan on giving them a good soak once or twice a week. But don’t keep the soil soggy, as this excess moisture can cause stress to the plants and possibly prevent the plants from growing new tubers.