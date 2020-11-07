Master Gardener: Fireplace ashes can do more harm than good in gardens

I read on the internet that fireplace ashes are great for your garden. Should I save my fireplace ashes to add to my garden? AR
On this question, my answer is a definite maybe.
Fireplace ashes have the potential to be a helpful additive to our gardens under the right conditions, but those conditions are pretty specific and unless those specific conditions are in place, adding fireplace ashes to your garden can do more harm than good.
First of all, yes, fireplace ashes contain potassium, which is an essential nutrient in soil chemistry. Potassium is what we consider a “nonmobile” nutrient, meaning it remains in the soil for a long time. So once your potassium levels are correct in your soil, you don’t need to keep adding potassium every year or season. This is unlike nitrogen, which is considered “mobile” and gets consumed.
Then there is the issue of the variability of potassium content in fireplace ashes because the type of wood and type of fire affect potassium content. Fireplace ashes from hickory (on average) contain about 3.6% potassium, while oak is about 4.5%, with a mixture of hard and soft woods coming in at about 8.9%. So if you wanted to increase your potassium levels, how much of each one would you add? See one of the problems?
Meanwhile, fireplace ashes also contain soluble salts, with hickory at about 10% soluble salts and oak at about 36%. Salt is not something we need to add to our gardens because most green things do not respond well to a high saline content in soil.
But wait, there’s more. Potassium and soluble salt content in ashes also vary according to how the wood was burned. Ashes would be considered to be from a “hot” fire if all the wood was burned to ash. It would be a “cold” fire if the ashes contain some wood chips. Ashes from “hot” fires will have a higher percentage of potassium and soluble salts. So now you need to be able to factor in the type of fire.
And just to make it a little more confusing, fireplace ashes tend to have a high pH. As gardeners, most of our plants (with the exception of those that prefer a low pH) are happiest with a pH of about 7. This is what we call a neutral pH. Fireplace ashes tend to have a pH of between 11 and 12. So adding fireplace ashes could raise your soil pH level to unhealthy levels.
The only way to know for sure if fireplace ashes would be a proper additive for your garden is to have a soil test. If you are low in potassium and have a low soil pH, then fireplace ashes might be appropriate. If that is not the case, there are just too many unknown variables with the greatest likelihood being that by adding fireplace ashes you will do more harm than good and do harm that will linger for a while.
We have information of how to get your soil tested on our website. But either way, we generally do not recommend using fireplace ashes in your garden.
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!