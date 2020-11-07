Master Gardener: Fireplace ashes can do more harm than good in gardens

But wait, there’s more. Potassium and soluble salt content in ashes also vary according to how the wood was burned. Ashes would be considered to be from a “hot” fire if all the wood was burned to ash. It would be a “cold” fire if the ashes contain some wood chips. Ashes from “hot” fires will have a higher percentage of potassium and soluble salts. So now you need to be able to factor in the type of fire.

And just to make it a little more confusing, fireplace ashes tend to have a high pH. As gardeners, most of our plants (with the exception of those that prefer a low pH) are happiest with a pH of about 7. This is what we call a neutral pH. Fireplace ashes tend to have a pH of between 11 and 12. So adding fireplace ashes could raise your soil pH level to unhealthy levels.

The only way to know for sure if fireplace ashes would be a proper additive for your garden is to have a soil test. If you are low in potassium and have a low soil pH, then fireplace ashes might be appropriate. If that is not the case, there are just too many unknown variables with the greatest likelihood being that by adding fireplace ashes you will do more harm than good and do harm that will linger for a while.

We have information of how to get your soil tested on our website. But either way, we generally do not recommend using fireplace ashes in your garden.

