Master Gardener: Fireplace ashes aren't the answer to soil problems

In addition, fireplace ashes also contain what are called soluble salts. In hickory ashes, soluble salt content comes in at about 10%, while oak ashes can have as much as 36%. As a rule, salt and plants don’t play well together.

As I mentioned, the potassium content in fireplace ashes also varies by the type of fire, meaning that it depends on whether the wood was burned in a “hot fire” or “cold fire.” Ashes from “hot fires” tend to have a higher percentage of potassium and soluble salts than do ashes from “cold” fires.

And if that weren’t enough, fireplace ashes usually have a high pH. Most gardens (with the exception of azaleas and blueberries) prefer what we call a neutral pH of about 7. The pH of fireplace ashes tends to run between 11 and 12. Because of this, adding fireplace ashes could contribute to raising your soil pH to an unhealthy level.

Getting a soil test is the only way to know your soil nutrient levels. Even if your soil was found to be low in potassium and pH, you could only guess at the quantity of fireplace ashes to add to your soil, and then there’s still the salt problem.