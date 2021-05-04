Master Gardener: Find out which plants are 'Oklahoma Proven' picks for 2021

The shrub for 2021 is the Virginia Sweetspire (Itea virginica). This interesting shrub is native to eastern Oklahoma. It tends to grow into a mound-shaped shrub about 3 to 6 feet wide and tall. One thing I particularly like about sweetspire is the flower. It’s 4” long flower spires bloom from spring to early summer starting at the base of the flower and working to the top.

In the fall, the leaves turn red to purple, so they continue to provide an interesting color pallet later in the year after the blooming season is over. They will work in shady areas as an understory plant, but like most plants, they will have more robust blooms if they are exposed to full sun for at least part of the day. Native sweetspire plants can be found growing in moist or even wet to swampy areas in Oklahoma, however they are not picky about the soil type in your garden. So, if you have an area of your garden that doesn’t drain well, this might be a good one to try. Sweetspire will work well on its own, even though it may look a little scraggly by itself. For a better, more interesting display, plant them in groups or perhaps in a row to add definition to a garden space.