Master Gardener: Fight back against crapemyrtle bark scale

I had a problem with black leaves on my crapemyrtle last year. How do I prevent that this year? — J.W.

First of all, congratulations on having a crapemyrtle that survived the deep freeze last year. As we all know, many of our crapemyrtles did not do well. But, for those that did make it, black leaves are an indicator of crapemyrtle bark scale (CMBS).

Adult male CMBS insects have wings they use to help find females for mating. Mated females produce egg capsules, lay between 60-250 eggs in these capsules and then die. In addition to the black leaves you mentioned, these white puffy egg sacks are another indicator of CMBS.

The eggs overwinter in these pouches and begin to hatch in April and May. The tiny insects that emerge are very small and pink in color. They move about by hitching rides on birds or being blown by the wind to nearby plants. A second generation emerges in late summer.

These scale insects have what we call piercing/sucking mouth parts. Using these mouth parts, they are able to pierce the bark and suck nutrients out of the plant. With small infestations, the crapemyrtles are not in danger. But over time, as their population increases, they can build up to the point of being able to damage the plant.