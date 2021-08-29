Master Gardener: Fall means it’s time to plant most trees and shrubs

The trees you will find in local nurseries come in two varieties: container-grown and balled and burlapped. Container-grown trees have spent their entire life in the container, so they have a head start on their root system. Balled and burlapped trees have been grown in the soil but then dug up by a claw-like device attached to a large tractor. This process cuts all the roots outside of the radius of the device, so they really need to grow a new root system and do it pretty quickly. Container-grown trees and shrubs will do a little better when planted at other times of the year since they already have a decent root system. But, balled and burlapped trees will need the extra time to grow a proper root system.

Whether it’s balled and burlapped or container-grown, the planting strategy is the same.

When planting, the first thing you will need to do is dig an appropriately sized hole. Now a lot of you are not going to like this recommendation, but don’t just dig a hole the size of what you are planting. You need to dig the hole about 3 times wider than the size of the existing root ball. I know this is more work and for most of us, digging is not one of our favorite activities, but you paid good money for this new plant, it’s best to go the extra mile to give it the best shot possible. Here’s why we dig a larger hole.