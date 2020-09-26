Master Gardener: Fall is the best time to plant trees and shrubs

First, you will need to dig the hole about three times wider than the size of the root ball. Not doing this is a common mistake. When we only dig a hole the size of the root ball, we are saving ourselves some time, but we are also already lessening the odds of the tree or shrub’s success.

When you dig a hole the size of the root ball, those tiny little roots that start reaching out into the surrounding soil are going to find hard, compacted soil rather than nicely loosened soil. This hard soil will make it more difficult for those roots to grow, reducing the likelihood of survival. I know it’s more work and digging can sometimes be difficult, but just do it anyway.

Next, do not dig deeper that the depth of your existing root ball. You want hard-packed soil underneath the root ball to minimize settling. Ultimately, you want the top of the root ball to be slightly above grade, so you won’t end up with a pond around your tree.

Once planted, backfill the hole with the soil that came out of the hole rather than soil plus any amendments. This will help the new plant get used to its new home.

Now, put a layer of mulch around your new plant to help contain moisture and prevent runoff. Some trees may require staking. If they do, be sure to support them loosely as movement will help strengthen young trees.