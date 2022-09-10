Master Gardener: Fall classes on planting trees, winter garden prep, insects

One of the primary purposes for the Tulsa County Master Gardeners is to share horticultural information with area residents.

We do a variety of other things, like maintaining the beautiful planters in Brookside, landscaping the Habitat for Humanity homes, growing produce on our Seed to Supper Farm for distribution to those less fortunate, etc. But education is our prime directive, so to speak.

To that end, we offer classes at various times of the year, and we have several opportunities coming up.

First up is our Lunch and Learn series in cooperation with the Tulsa Central Library. These classes occur during the lunch hour at the downtown Tulsa Central Library. They begin at noon and typically end by 12:45 so you can bring your lunch and listen to a presentation on a horticultural topic of interest. This fall, we will have four Lunch and Learns on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 20 and continuing for three more Tuesdays. Here’s a list of topics: Sept. 20, Composting; Sept. 27, Planting Trees and Shrubs; Oct. 4, Fall and Winter Garden Prep; and Oct. 11, Winter Bird Survival Tips.

Each class is taught by a Master Gardener, and there is typically enough time to answer some questions, as well. So, if you work downtown or can make your way downtown, these free classes will be great.

Also coming up are classes from our Urban Gardener series that are related to growing vegetables in a home garden.

In these classes, you will learn about soil chemistry, proper fertilization, planning your garden, types of gardens, varieties that work well in Oklahoma, starting seeds, and how to give your plants the best shot through Integrated Pest Management techniques.

Previously, we offered these classes on a weeknight, but we’re trying something different and packing all the information into a one-day Saturday seminar. This class will be Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There is a cost of $30 for the class, which will include a bunch of handouts and a pizza lunch. Seating is limited and these classes typically sell out, so if you are interested, sign up soon. More information and tickets are available on our website.

Also coming up is a wonderful opportunity for area third-graders to participate in something we call “Exploring Insects.” Exploring Insects is held at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Exchange Center and is a hand-on learning experience about insects. Students will learn about spiders and ticks, get to race roaches and create something we call maggot art. They’ll also learn about monarch butterflies and bees. And they’ll even have an opportunity to taste cooked meal worms! This is one event where the Master Gardeners have just as good a time as the kids. If you are interested in your child attending this event, just have their teacher visit our website for more info and to sign up their class. Homeschooled students can sign up individually on our website.

More information and sign-ups are available on our website, tulsamastergardeners.org.

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.

Featured video: