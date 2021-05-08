Master Gardener: Facts about the big cicada buzz of 2021

I am seeing a lot of news about a huge quantity of cicadas emerging this year. Is this cause for concern? DK

You are correct, there have been a lot of news stories this year about the 17-year cicadas that are going to emerge in various parts of the country. I say parts of the country because most of the stories are about Brood X, which can be found primarily in the northeastern part of the country.

Oklahoma is home to at least 12 species of cicadas, which include Brood IV, that are of the 17-year cycle variety. However, Brood IV was active in Oklahoma in 1947, 1964, 1981, 1998, 2015 and won’t be back until 2032. Even though it will be a few years until our 17-year brood emerges, the sounds of cicadas will still fill our nighttime summertime air.

In Oklahoma, we are most familiar with what is called the Dog-Day Cicada. Dog-Day Cicadas have a life cycle of between 2 and 5 years. The cicada sounds we hear on Oklahoma nights coming from the trees are actually the male cicada singing to attract females. Males produce this sound by rapidly beating their wings against their abdomen. Specialized organs called tympana on each side of the abdomen help to amplify the sound of this beating. Cicada mating calls have been recorded as loud as 108 decibels, which is pretty close to the same sound level as an automobile horn from about 3 feet away.