Master Gardener: Extending your homegrown tomato reserves to Christmas, if you're lucky

The first item to consider is whether you have a determinate or indeterminate tomato plant. Many new tomato growers just thought “a what or a what?” Oftentimes new tomato growers purchase plants or seeds based on what the tomato on the plant tag or seed package looks like without ever considering whether the variety is determinate or indeterminate. But the difference between the two influences your growing strategies. So, let’s clear that part up first.

Determinate tomatoes produce one crop of fruit and then they are done. This production usually lasts about 4 or 5 weeks and when it’s over, that is all you are going to get out of that plant. Determinate tomatoes are more bush-like than indeterminate tomatoes. They start by growing vertically but then stop at around 4 feet in height or so, depending on variety. From there they grow out. Tomato cages work well with this type of tomato. Determinate tomatoes also do well in containers on the patio like a 5-gallon bucket. The don’t require heavy pruning or sucker removal to produce a good crop. Determinate tomatoes are great if you intend to make sauce or salsa and want a lot of tomatoes at once. Varieties of determinate tomatoes would include celebrity, patio, and roma among others. If your tomato happens to be a of the determinate variety, this is why fruit production stopped.