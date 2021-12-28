Master Gardener: Eight New Year's resolutions for a happy lawn and garden

3. Native plants

We all have our favorite plants, and some of our new favorites are the ones we just saw at the garden center, but how about we become a little more intentional about our plant purchases rather than just choosing the latest pretty flower. While there’s nothing wrong with pretty flowers, the insects in our neighborhood are going to be more interested in plants they recognize and have fed on for years. Native plants are good for native insects. There are a variety of native plants to choose from, and some are plants that we didn’t likely know were native. We have a native plant guide on our website in the Flowers portion of the Lawn and Garden Help section for reference. We will also have a good selection of native plants in our Plant Sale next year, so keep your eyes out for that in mid-February.