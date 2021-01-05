Master Gardener: Earth-friendly ways to managing garden pests

For example, septoria leaf spot is a common soil-borne disease of tomatoes that moves from the soil to the leaves of the tomato plant as rain or water from your sprinkler splashes soil up onto the leaves. Mulch helps to minimize this by creating a barrier between the soil and your leaves. With mulch, there is very little splashing, so by minimizing the splashing, you are reducing the ability of the disease to migrate to your plant. You are essentially solving the problem before it gets started.

Biological control

Next, let’s talk about the second aspect of IPM: biological control. Biological control means that we are using good bugs to fight the bad bugs. For example, let’s talk about aphids. Aphids are insects that are the bane of many a gardener’s existence. They arrive in your garden, they multiply fast, and can kill most any plant they attack. There are a variety of strategies to help get rid of aphids, but when confronted with aphids in the garden, many gardeners unleash a container full of Lady Beetles (ladybugs) on them. Those cute little insects can devour about 50 aphids a day each and will typically stay until there is nothing else to eat. The downside is that when the feeding session is over, they will move on. But Lady Beetles are an effective way to deal with aphids in a very Earth-friendly manner.