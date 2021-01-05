Master Gardener: Earth-friendly ways to managing garden pests

In a recent article, you mentioned Integrated Pest Management. Can you tell us more about that? JG
Integrated Pest Management, or IPM, is an environmentally sensitive approach to managing garden pests through a multipractice strategy. With IPM, we try to eliminate the pest problem through management rather than just trying to eliminate the pest. IPM practices include cultural controls, biological controls, mechanical/physical controls and, finally, chemical controls.
Before we get into the specifics of IPM, let’s define what we mean when we say “pest.” As gardeners, we tend to throw that term around pretty easily, but technically, a pest is a living organism that can be harmful to humans, our food or our living quarters. But before we get all uppity about it, these living organisms are also just doing what they do, and there are more of them than there are of us, so…
Let’s talk about IPM.
Cultural controls
The first line of defense is cultural controls. By cultural control, we mean managing the conditions and plants in your garden … in other words, managing your garden culture. If you have had disease issues in your garden, start by selecting disease-resistant plants. Seed packets of disease-resistant plants have information on them about the diseases these plants are resistant to. For example, you can find tomato seeds that are resistant to fusarium wilt, tomato mosaic virus, early blight and others. So if you have had problems with these diseases, start with plants that are resistant to these diseases.
Next, locate your plants properly. Most vegetable plants need 8-10 hours of sun a day. If your plants don’t get this amount of sunlight, they will not be as robust as they could be, making them more susceptible to disease and less than optimal fruit production. If your vegetable garden doesn’t get 8-10 hours of sunlight a day, just know that you will need to watch them more closely.
Another aspect of cultural control is maintaining a healthy growing environment. This means remaining vigilant and aware of the conditions in your garden. Clip off leaves and branches at the first sign of disease. Monitor for insects. Generally, keep your garden clean and free of debris from dead or dying plants.
Next, rotate your crops. When you plant the same plants in the same location year after year, a disease that was only a minimal problem is going to grow into a bigger one. Rotating your plants will reduce the possibility of this happening.
To rotate effectively, you will need to learn the vegetable crop families because you might be tempted to rotate tomatoes, peppers and potatoes. But these are all in the same family (solanaceous) and therefore subject to many of the same diseases. So do a little internet research and learn the vegetable families so you will know how to rotate your crops properly.
And last but not least in the cultural control category is mulch. We talk about mulch fairly often here due to its ability to make soil temperature more stable and the way it helps reduce water evaporation. But mulch can also help reduce disease.
For example, septoria leaf spot is a common soil-borne disease of tomatoes that moves from the soil to the leaves of the tomato plant as rain or water from your sprinkler splashes soil up onto the leaves. Mulch helps to minimize this by creating a barrier between the soil and your leaves. With mulch, there is very little splashing, so by minimizing the splashing, you are reducing the ability of the disease to migrate to your plant. You are essentially solving the problem before it gets started.
Biological control
Next, let’s talk about the second aspect of IPM: biological control. Biological control means that we are using good bugs to fight the bad bugs. For example, let’s talk about aphids. Aphids are insects that are the bane of many a gardener’s existence. They arrive in your garden, they multiply fast, and can kill most any plant they attack. There are a variety of strategies to help get rid of aphids, but when confronted with aphids in the garden, many gardeners unleash a container full of Lady Beetles (ladybugs) on them. Those cute little insects can devour about 50 aphids a day each and will typically stay until there is nothing else to eat. The downside is that when the feeding session is over, they will move on. But Lady Beetles are an effective way to deal with aphids in a very Earth-friendly manner.
You can also encourage natural biological control by shifting your perspective away from “all insects are bad” to more of an “all insects have a purpose” and if they aren’t bothering me or my plants, just live and let live. One example of this is wasps. Wasps can be our friends in the garden, as many of them feed on insects that we don’t want in our garden. Birds do too, so maybe adding a bird feeder near your garden wouldn’t be a bad idea. Just hope the birds don’t develop a taste for your tomatoes.
There’s more to IPM than can be covered here today. So check back in next week and we’ll cover two more strategies in your Integrated Pest Management toolbox.
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.